Opportunities in tech sector

Singapore is developing capabilities in four frontier technologies: artificial intelligence and data analytics; cyber security; immersive media; and the Internet of Things. The infocomm technology (ICT) sector employed 190,200 people as at June last year - with 71 per cent being Singaporeans or permanent residents. This number does not include ICT workers in other sectors.

There were around 19,000 job openings in the ICT sector posted on the MyCareersFuture portal as at the end of October, of which 96 per cent are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).