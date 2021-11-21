Opportunities in tech sector

Manpower Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore is developing capabilities in four frontier technologies: artificial intelligence and data analytics; cyber security; immersive media; and the Internet of Things. The infocomm technology (ICT) sector employed 190,200 people as at June last year - with 71 per cent being Singaporeans or permanent residents. This number does not include ICT workers in other sectors.

There were around 19,000 job openings in the ICT sector posted on the MyCareersFuture portal as at the end of October, of which 96 per cent are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 21, 2021, with the headline 'Opportunities in tech sector'. Subscribe
Topics: 