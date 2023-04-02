Only first-time buyers can own homes in 99-to-1 shares from the start

Couples buying their first private property can own it in unequal shares of 99 to 1 from the start if they plan to pick up another one in the future.

The additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) does not apply to first-time buyers and so they can choose to hold their property in any manner.

Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive of financial advisory firm SingCapital, notes that some married Singapore couples who are first-time buyers choose to buy in this manner to prepare for a possible “de-coupling” later.

The term refers to a popular move by couples wanting to avoid paying ABSD for a second purchase, by allowing one spouse to take total ownership of the existing property so that the other spouse is free to buy another as a first-time buyer.

In such cases, the spouse who owns the 99 per cent stake will “buy” the remaining 1 per cent share. The usual stamp duty for a property transaction is payable but it will be nominal due to the small value of the share.

Such transactions are above board because owners are entitled to give up their previous properties.

While you may be able to pick up another property without paying the ABSD, there are other financial pitfalls you should be aware of before you embark on such a scheme.

You need to be cash rich

The person holding the 1 per cent share must have high income because this owner has to apply for a bank loan on his own. If you have used money from your Central Provident Fund (CPF) to buy your first property, you must refund this sum plus accrued interest if you give up your share.

While you can use this sum again for the next property, you still need to have enough cash to make the refund first.

If there is a mortgage on the first property, the sole owner must be able to meet the loan requirements alone after buying the 1 per cent.

Otherwise, the couple may have to pay off the first loan, and that can affect their ability to finance the second property purchase.

Unless you have enough savings to enable you to invest in another unit, Mr Chia advises couples to do their sums carefully to see if their combined income comfortably allows them to own two properties. Alternatively, they can view their arrangement as a long-term plan to buy another property only when the first mortgage is almost paid up or when their incomes grow.