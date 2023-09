Who wants to be a landlord? Look at the speed of rent rises across Britain and you’d think everyone would be mad for it. A report just out from Hamptons shows rents on newly let British properties rising at one of the fastest rates on record – up 12 per cent year on year in August and up 30 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s ahead of the rate of inflation and six times the average annual rise in the three years before 2020. Hay meet sunshine.