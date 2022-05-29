Maybe there's no such thing as an ESG stock

(BLOOMBERG) - The usually mundane world of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing was turned on its head this month by two sector-shaking events.

First, S&P Dow Jones Indices shocked Wall Street by removing Tesla from the ESG version of the S&P 500 Index. The decision kicked off a huge kerfuffle, with many asking if the electric vehicle maker does not deserve the ESG moniker, then what company does?

Then another bomb was thrown, this time by HSBC Asset Management head of responsible investing Stuart Kirk.

He slammed the financial community for worrying too much about climate change. The remarks led to his suspension, with HSBC saying his views are "inconsistent" with the firm.

When an icon of green energy is suddenly besmirched and a head of responsible investing downplays global warming, something isn't right.

Right? Maybe not.

These are arguably perfect examples of the illusions (greenwashing?) increasingly perpetuated by bankers, company executives and investors who state publicly that they care about the environment, society and proper corporate governance.

"There is a huge disconnect between public perception of ESG and what it actually is, and some of the marketing in the industry has only contributed to the confusion," said Bloomberg Intelligence senior ESG analyst Rob Du Boff.

"At the end of the day, we need more honest conversations. However, making that point with hyperbole and bombast is clearly not the way to go."

While HSBC's management almost immediately distanced itself from Mr Kirk's remarks, the fact remains that the London-based bank still ranks as the No. 2 underwriter of bond sales for fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate accord of late 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Only Barclays has been involved in more fossil fuel deals, which raises some questions about recent comments made by HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn, who said as recently as May 20 that the bank is "committed to a net-zero future".

As for the Tesla controversy, that debate has centred in part on whether ESG-focused investors should own shares of the world's most famous electric vehicle maker - or not?