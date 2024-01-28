Newly-weds divorced and fought over HDB flat even before moving in

It’s a joyous ritual almost as old as Singapore itself: A young couple get hitched, buy an HDB flat, renovate it and then hold the formal wedding ceremony once the dream home is ready.

All heartwarming so far, but in one recent case, the happy-ever-after was over in the blink of an eye and the couple ended up fighting over their newly bought flat.

This young couple’s union made it only to the three-year mark before hitting the rocks and before their customary wedding for relatives and friends.

They had paid $370,000 for a resale Housing Board flat and splurged close to $80,000 on renovations to turn it into a coveted matrimonial home. But things went downhill from there, and they called it quits even before the five-year minimum occupancy period (MOP) for their flat was up.

The final straw probably happened during the five-month renovation period because the couple actually lived in the flat while work was going on. Inevitably, their stay was short-lived because of the dust and noise.

So instead of building a new home together, the flat became the focus of their divorce as both sides wanted a bigger share of the asset.

Indeed, the flat was the only asset being contested as they had yet to formally live together as a married couple in the eyes of their families and the law.

When the case went before the High Court, Justice Choo Han Teck did not have to go through the usual steps of looking at their incomes or considering their indirect contribution to the marriage.

He noted that the parties not only did not undergo a customary marriage ceremony, “there was no consummation, and there were no children to take care of”.

“It seemed to me on the evidence and the statement of particulars that parties were unable to get along from the start, and the consortium of marriage failed before it even had the opportunity to form. I thus give no weight to indirect contributions,” he added

So everything came down to how much each of them had spent on the flat, which was bought with a loan and money from their CPF accounts. This was crucial because without other compelling evidence, the shares in a property will be determined by the amount each joint owner contributed.

In this case, the woman put in more money for the purchase and also paid for most of the renovation costs. So Justice Choo ruled that she was entitled to 67 per cent of the flat, leaving 33 per cent to the ex-husband.