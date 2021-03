Quintessential mall stores from Macy's to Kay Jewellers to Gap are plotting a post-Covid future - and traditional shopping centres will not play as much of a role in it.

Signet Jewellers, which owns chains such as Kay and Zales, says it will expand in off-mall locations while continuing to pull back from the old-school gallerias where it has long had a major presence. The company also plans to add more kiosks in underserved markets.