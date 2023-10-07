New guide outlines steps Singaporeans can take to create a holistic financial plan

SINGAPORE – A basic financial planning guide launched on Saturday will help Singaporeans to take charge of their financial well-being.

It outlines a few rules of thumb people should adopt when addressing the key aspects of a holistic financial plan, namely, emergency funds, insurance protection, investment, and legacy planning.

The new guide was created by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), together with the Association of Banks in Singapore, Association of Financial Advisers (Singapore) and Life Insurance Association (LIA).

It was unveiled by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the Ready for Life Festival organised by Central Provident Fund Board and national financial education programme MoneySense, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The guide, available on the MoneySense website, can be used consistently across the financial advisory industry.

The steps in the guide include:

Setting aside at least three to six months of expenses for emergency needs;

Getting insurance protection of nine times annual income for death and total and permanent disability, and four times annual income for critical illness;

Spending at most 15 per cent of income on insurance protection; and

Investing at least 10 per cent of income for retirement and other financial goals.

It also highlights government schemes that can be useful for addressing financial needs and provides simple product options.

“With this guide, we hope to demonstrate that financial planning can be as simple as taking three to four simple actions,” MAS said.

A survey conducted in 2021 by MoneySense found that Singaporeans need to take more active steps in financial planning. Over half of the respondents had not developed a savings plan for retirement.

The use of the guide is not a regulatory requirement, but MAS strongly encourages financial advisory firms and their representatives to refer to it in their financial planning conversations with customers.

MAS noted that the sum of emergency funds could differ depending on the person and the situation, but putting aside three to six months’ worth of expenses for emergency funds is an accepted rule of thumb. Those with irregular income should aim to have savings equivalent to one year of expenses.

This should provide a sufficient buffer for most people during emergencies like a medical incident, job loss or replacement of essential home appliances.

Emergency funds should be readily available and should not be used to invest in the stock market as that is meant for the long term.

Even if one has insurance policies, emergency funds are important as they can help to pay for non-medical emergencies that are not covered by insurance, MAS said.

The coverage recommendations for death, total and permanent disability as well as critical illness are based on LIA’s most recent study on protection gap, it added.