New ETF allows direct access to high-dividend Chinese stocks: What long-term investors should know

The SSE Dividend Index has also registered a year-to-date total US dollar return (dividends + capital gains) of 3.64 per cent as of Nov 3, 2023, compared to Singapore’s Straits Times Index’s -0.01 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at -7.84 per cent over the same period3.

Furthermore, the index has a relatively “cheap” valuation, with one of the lowest price-earnings (PE) ratios among its A-share peers. As a result, investors in the ETF could benefit from potential price gain when China’s recovery is back on track, in addition to receiving annual dividend payouts.

How are companies selected for the SSE Dividend Index?

The companies in the SSE Dividend Index are drawn from the top 80 per cent of the broader SSE 180 Index, as ranked by average daily total market capitalisation, and by average daily trading value over the past one year, explains portfolio manager at CSOP Asset Management Bruce Zhang.

Eligible stocks must also have continuously paid dividends in the past three years, have an average dividend payout ratio in the past three years, and a payout ratio in the last year of between zero and one.

The dividend payout ratio gives investors an idea of how much money a company is paying to shareholder in the form of dividends, compared to how much it is keeping to invest in its growth, or pay off debts. By ensuring that the ratio doesn’t exceed one, the index excludes companies that might be paying too much in dividends relative to its earnings, and potentially hampering future growth.

“The companies that pass this screening process are then ranked by average cash dividend yield for the past three years, with the top 50 securities selected to be included in the index. The index constituents are reviewed annually,” says Mr Zhang.

The current top holdings of the index, such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal and Tangshan Port Group, tend to be leaders in their respective industries and regions. The criteria used to select the companies are not influenced by industry or company type, Mr Zhang explains.

How can Singapore-based investors invest in the CSOP Huatai-PineBridge SSE Dividend Index ETF?

The CSOP Huatai-PineBridge SSE Dividend Index ETF is one of the first products under the SSE-SGX ETF link, providing Singapore investors access to A-share companies with relatively high dividends in China, says Mr Zhang.

He adds: “With a minimum board lot of one share that can be purchased with Singapore dollars, the ETF is easily accessible to local retail investors.”

The SSE-SGX ETF link was launched earlier this year to further strengthen the connectivity between Singapore and China. Under this agreement, SGX and SSE will jointly develop and promote the ETF markets in both countries through a “master-feeder fund” model.

What are the currency risks involved when using Singapore dollars to invest in a renminbi-dominated ETF?

Investing in a China-based ETF with Singapore dollars does expose you to currency risk. This risk arises because the underlying assets of the ETF are priced in renminbi, while your investment is in Singapore dollars. Therefore, any fluctuation in the exchange rate between the two currencies can affect the value of your investment, explains Mr Zhang.

He adds that if the Singapore dollar strengthens against renminbi, the value of your investment, when converted back to the local currency, could decrease, even if the underlying assets’ prices are not materially changed. Conversely, you could benefit if the renminbi strengthens against the Singapore dollar, all else equal.

