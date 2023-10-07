More choosing to spend on health than on luxury items: Poll

SINGAPORE – It took a pandemic to make many people realise that health is more valuable than wealth, proving that adversity is still life’s best teacher.

In a recent survey by insurer AIA Singapore, around 30 per cent of respondents said nothing is more important than staying healthy and being able to take part in activities they enjoy.

Some even said that instead of focusing on just growing their wealth, they would like to strengthen their immune system, a sign of the Covid-19 pandemic’s indelible impact.

In comparison, almost the same number of respondents said that luxury items and indulging in the high life were no longer important. With inflation further propelling the cost of daily necessities, they said they would give up splurging on non-essential items in a flash if they needed to tighten the belt.

After all, when the outlook is uncertain, it is better to have a healthy bank account than a closet full of branded items.

Not surprisingly, AIA Singapore’s Live Better study revealed that mounting economic uncertainties have taken a toll on the quality of life for many people. When it comes to achieving a desirable lifestyle, one in every two respondents indicated being far from achieving his goals.

Here are some highlights from the survey and how you can manage your expenses better.

Top five money woes

If you shop for groceries regularly, you would have noticed that many items have gone up in price.

While the costs of essential food items have been mostly stable, those who prefer finer fare like exotic fruit and snacks would feel the pinch as prices for some of these items have shot up by 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

1. Rising costs

Not surprisingly, the AIA survey found that having to shell out more money each month is the top concern for most families here. If you feel that your pocket is being hit, it is time to start looking closely at your expenses.

While it is hard to increase your household income immediately, you can certainly slash expenses overnight, especially for non-essential items. After all, overspending is the reason many people end up in debt.

If your family has been dining out frequently, having more home-cooked meals will immediately slash outlays on food and transport.

2. Insufficient savings

You will naturally find it hard to save more if you are spending more. The way to reverse this trend is to keep tabs on how everyone in the family spends and find expenses that can be cut.

The last thing you should do is to try to maintain your lifestyle with credit cards and then roll over the debt. That just leads to a debt trap that will inflict more pain later.

Finally, not splurging on overseas trips can help in saving more money for rainy days.