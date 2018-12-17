ST Podcast: How to get started in robo-investing

Money Hacks Ep 30: How to get started in robo-investing

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

In August 2018, WeInvest announced a collaboration with OCBC Bank to launch OCBC RoboInvest, where you need a minimum of $3,500 to get started.

Mr Bhaskar Prabhakara - chief and co-founder Singapore-based start-up WeInvest - explains how newbies and experienced investors can use robo-investing platforms.

Find out which thematic portfolios you can consider for your own risk appetites, and his own favourite choices that include food-based companies or upcoming US technology leaders.

Heard of the Singapore portfolio for conservative investors called Cash Is King in OCBC's RoboInvest scheme? Find out more in this episode.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.