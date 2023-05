SINGAPORE – The “rent or buy” debate has been raging for about as long as property markets have been operating, but finance executive Amanda Ong reckons she has found a way to make both sides of the issue work for her.

Ms Ong, 31, rents a spacious two-storey house in the Orchard area while earning income from tenants who rent a 750 sq ft condominium she owns near Redhill.