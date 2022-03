SINGAPORE - Many investors suspect that sustainability is just a more eco-friendly way of losing money but asset manager Alvin Ong reckons going green can still leave your portfolio well in the black.

"There's a general perception that incorporating ESG into the investment process means sacrificing returns, but that's not true as empirical evidence has shown otherwise," says Mr Ong, who is Manulife Investment Management's managing director and head of fixed income for Singapore.