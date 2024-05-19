Me & My Money: Smells like team spirit as she starts a firm with fellow retrenched colleagues

SINGAPORE – Being laid off in 2023 over a video call sparked a range of emotions in Ms Cassandra Ong, who went through what she calls a grieving process – of shock, denial, anger, guilt and depression, before she reached acceptance.

Her experience was part of an era of crisis for tech companies, as they grappled with cost issues and restructuring. Her company laid her off, together with two marketing teammates.

With acceptance, Ms Ong, 36, was able to move on and went on to found a marketing consultancy team, drawing from more than a decade of experience in leading and growing marketing teams at tech start-ups, such as Foodpanda and Chope.

She did not forget her teammates, who joined her.

Ms Ong said: “I was thinking... whether I should head back to a corporate job, take a break and upskill myself, which is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, or start a new venture with my talented team members to create an agency that bridges the marketing expertise gap for tech companies today.”

Her firm, OtterHalf, helps with online marketing and forging strategic partnerships for business-to-consumer and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Ms Ong said: “I started my journey in marketing for tech start-ups, beginning at Foodpanda when the company was just two years old. Despite the long hours, I loved the work I did, especially when I saw my team’s hard work translating into business impact month on month.

“Having worked at various growth stages of tech companies in my career, and having interacted with marketing agencies, big and small, one thing I found lacking was their understanding of how marketing for tech start-ups worked – the success metrics tech start-up founders and marketers look at, the high demand and investor pressure they face, and what it takes to drive revenue.”

She wants to redefine the tech marketing landscape and create solutions that allow tech businesses to leverage experienced tech marketing talent. Her goal is for OtterHalf to become the go-to agency for tech firms seeking marketing support.

The journey from employee to entrepreneur was one that was unexpected.

“One thing I realised from this layoff experience is that one can never be prepared for it,” she said.

She decided to take the plunge into entrepreneurship, but also had to examine her personal finances and alter her lifestyle accordingly to make the leap.

“After the layoff, I audited my portfolio, optimised it for cash conservation, decided to cash out my stocks in robo-adviser accounts, surrendered an insurance investment policy that I was double-covered for, and sold some bags that had increased in value over the years,” she said.

Ms Ong is married to a senior investment manager who works in data centres, and they have two children. She holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Singapore Management University.