Me & My Money: Side hustles keep entrepreneur on his toes and in the pink

SINGAPORE - Hustlin’ and bustlin’ – that’s how entrepreneur Edmund Chong spends his days. The 26-year-old earns $10,000 a month through content writing, advertising, affiliate marketing, sponsored post articles, sales leads, e-books and generic digital marketing.

This lifestyle is what millennials would have once called the “hustle culture” – cramming as many things as possible into a day to get the most profit out of the 24 hours. Yet, Mr Chong’s work seems to fit more into what CNBC has termed a “Gen Z rebrand”, where people cobble together a portfolio of jobs and side hustles that are meaningful to them.