Me & My Money: Invest in tangible assets like fine wine as it has value beyond being just a financial product

SINGAPORE – For former banker Jeremy Howard, having some of the world’s finest wines in his investment portfolio is “critically important” as he can always just open a bottle and savour the taste in the event that their prices fall dramatically.

With inflation and interest rates likely to stay high for now, it is a good idea to invest more in tangible assets such as fine wines, as they provide uses beyond being just a financial product and can offer intrinsic value in periods of high volatility, he said.