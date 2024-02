SINGAPORE - For people doing well at work, moving home in Singapore often means an upgrade. But Ms Jasmine Seow, whose creative consultancy agency is going places, went the other way, giving up a condominium unit for a three-room HDB flat, all in the pursuit of a debt-free life.

The 47-year-old also sold her car, so she could have the financial freedom to pursue business plans rather than paying off debts.