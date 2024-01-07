Me & My Money: Entrepreneur follows the way of the tortoise with slow and steady investment formula

SINGAPORE - To entrepreneur Hugen Liu, if investing were a race, it would be one where speed is not of the essence, much like the one between the tortoise and the hare in the Aesop’s fable.

And yes, he identifies with the winning tortoise, describing his investment strategy as one that is methodical and steady.

Mr Liu, 38, believes the investment journey does not start by putting money into something unknown, but with investor education and financial literacy.

“Knowing as much as possible about something you’re venturing into is half the battle won,” he said. “A measured approach will go a long way towards mitigating risks, making informed decisions and avoiding impulsive actions.”

One could say that Mr Liu has also applied the same approach to his business, EL Connect, a platform that aims to connect job seekers aged 15 to 72 to part-time and short-term opportunities.

He knows a lot about the issues from friends who are part-time or gig workers.

He said: “Their experiences provided me with invaluable first-hand insights into the daily struggles and uncertainties they encountered. The relationships I maintained with these friends fuelled my passion for creating a more equitable gig economy.”

EL Connect, which he co-founded and serves as a director, caters to those who prioritise immediate cash payments once the job is completed, have varied work experiences across industries and flexible work schedules.

The business was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020. The platform offers jobs that can help workers earn $40 to $150 a day. Around 40,000 job seekers and 800 employers have used it so far.

Mr Liu said he and his business partner decided to act after they saw an underserved market in the part-time gig worker and blue-collar job space. “We took the opportunity to create a platform that could not only bring these individuals working in this sector together, but also help employers find the right talent easily.”

Before he started the business, he spent the initial years of his career providing financial advice to clients at institutions such as Manulife and Standard Chartered Bank. He also did wealth management and advisory at banks like OCBC Bank and DBS Bank.

Q: What is in your personal portfolio?

A: I hold a unit trust with an annual dividend of 5 per cent.

Additionally, I consider my business, EL Connect, to be a valuable asset in my portfolio. While its exact percentage may vary depending on the overall valuation, it plays a crucial role in my overall financial strategy.

Looking at my portfolio as a whole, about 70 per cent is allocated to my business, although this varies according to business conditions. About 20 per cent goes into my unit trust, while the remaining 10 per cent is invested in stocks.

I favour unit trusts in general. Diversification is a key factor for me because it helps to spread risk across different types of investments. By having a mix of assets, I aim to reduce the impact of poor performance in one area on my overall portfolio. This strategy provides a more stable foundation for my investments. I see diversification as something that is as important as financial literacy.