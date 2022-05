SINGAPORE - Getting the right mix of assets takes centre stage for seasoned investor Samuel Rhee, who focuses on growing his wealth strategically rather than the laborious task of analysing single stocks or bonds.

"It's what I did as an investor all my life but I just don't have time to do it well now and therefore, it will probably lead to bad outcomes. Right now, I invest through professional investors that manage funds with a good track record and good investment processes," he says.