Me & My Career: Veteran enjoys helping clients to meet environmental goals

SINGAPORE - Environmental sustainability is a hot topic now, but the history of the environmental services sector in Singapore is quite short compared with European countries, Japan or South Korea, says Mr Lim Chin Khuang.

Still, the Republic has made strides in that area, says the managing director of environmental services company Tee Environmental.

"There's a lot of technology being employed today, a lot of data we can gather to assist the authorities in formulating policies. People are becoming more and more conscious about waste output and ways of recycling," Mr Lim, 55, an industry veteran of two decades, says. "As a service provider, I have a chance to be very actively involved in working with various parties to help in this push," he adds.

Mr Lim worked at Sembcorp Environment for 17 years and was senior vice-president before joining Tee Environmental two years ago.

Tee Environmental serves primarily commercial and industrial clients with its more than 400 vehicles and waste containment systems across Singapore. Its services include collecting waste and processing recyclables. It has more than 300 staff in Singapore and operates out of three facilities, including a dedicated recycling plant and an engineering workshop.

Technology - think trucks that alert drivers if they show signs of drowsiness - has improved the industry's productivity as well as the jobs available, says Mr Lim. For instance, one of the graduate trainees Tee Environmental is hosting under the SGUnited Traineeships programme has been working on electronic marketing and e-commerce, new areas of opportunity for the company.

Mr Lim, who is married with two grown-up children, believes in developing staff. He is working hard to attract mature workers who can groom younger staff and pass on their skills and knowledge. "Besides harnessing new technologies, we should continue to value our staff and frontline workers by developing a career path for them," he says.

Q: What do you do at work?

A: Broadly speaking, I am responsible for the growth and strategic development of the company, with profit and loss responsibility.

It is mostly an office job, but I meet customers to discuss business, maintain the relationship or develop new areas for collaboration. I also spend time with the operations team to know how they're doing on the ground.

Q: How much do you earn?

A: A five-figure monthly salary.

Q: Why did you decide to pursue this career?

A: I started in the hotel industry before moving on to the logistics field. I was headhunted to join the environmental management industry.

At that time, I was doing well, already in a management position, so to be very honest with you, the less "glam" image of the industry was a bit of a concern.

But in the end, I was given the assurance that it is a good company and the job involved turning around the business.

I took the challenge believing that I could deliver results. After a few months leading the sales and marketing team, I was upgraded to take over the entire operation.

Over the years, I grew with the company and the job was interesting. We did more environmentally sustainable projects like waste-to-energy, and introduced some of the best practices from around the world to Singapore.

Q: What is your educational background and how have you upgraded your skills along the way?

A: I attained a Master of Management in 2000 from Macquarie University.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you've faced in getting to this point in your career? How did you overcome them?

A: Initially, the lack of the business knowledge and technical skills, and not knowing the nuances of daily operations. Introducing changes and getting key people on board to execute improvement plans were not always well received.

So I spent time learning about every aspect of the business, from fleet management to the recycling plant.

That is why I made it a company policy, when you come on board with the company, whatever your role, you should hop up on a truck for at least a day or two, so that you understand what the company does.

Challenges are aplenty in whatever role one assumes. Be prepared to learn, willing to share and earn respect. Having continual conversations with the stake holders, including colleagues, staff and even frontline workers, makes a big difference.

Q: What are the best and worst parts of the job?

A: The best part of the job is helping our customers meet their environmental goals, be it waste minimisation programmes, recycling initiatives, improving hygiene factors or setting up an environmentally sustainable framework within their organisation. It is exciting when you believe in something and you are able to share it with the customer and get their buy-in.

It is also always rewarding to extend the business partnership with customers year after year as it signifies a trusted relationship and a win-win for all parties.

It is often very hard to attract Singaporeans - especially those with stronger formal education - to join the trade. So when we develop career paths for the staff and groom them to take up senior managerial positions, it is doubly rewarding and heart-warming on a personal level.

The worst parts of the job could well be the best parts of it. Every job comes with challenges, so it pays to focus on the "best parts" instead.

Q: What are your tips for people who want to start or grow their careers in this field?

A: Totally ignore the notion that this is an unglamorous industry. It is in fact an essential service. Whatever the state of the economy, environmental management service will still be required.

If you already have a certain understanding of environmental issues, you know when you do the work, you are also doing social good.

It might sound hard to start new in this field or to switch from another industry, but as long as you are prepared to learn and be passionate in your role, you can build a very successful career.