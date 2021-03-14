Me & My Career: Helping job seekers find careers that bring out their best

SINGAPORE -Career coach Elaine Ng found that most of the people seeking help when she started out in her field in 2012 were rank-and-file workers needing a new job, fast.

Her main focus was to source for suitable positions and help them prepare for interviews.

There has been a sea change since then, with more professionals, managers, executives and technicians coming for coaching amid the more volatile and dynamic job market.

Ms Ng, 41, says better education and wider exposure to world developments mean job seekers now have more sophisticated employment needs.

"Clients don't just seek jobs; they seek careers that will leverage effectively their values, interests, personality and skills to bring out the best in their potential," she says.

"We have to ensure that we are equipped with the right competencies and skill sets to support our client's career direction, personal development and progress."

Her job at statutory board Workforce Singapore (WSG), which offers free career services for locals, involves using tools such as behavioural and interest assessments to provide clients with ideas and processes to help them with their career direction.

One of the key challenges she sees today is the mismatch between jobs available and the skill sets that people have.

She says: "Clients need to demonstrate humility and eagerness to embrace new knowledge by being willing to adapt to the opportunities presented by the new economy. Lifelong learning is an integral aspect in today's workforce."

Q: What do you do at work?

A: I work alongside clients in their career journeys, supporting them to identify and work towards their employment and training-related goals.

This includes helping them to discover their career interests and advising them on job search skills such as resume writing, interview techniques, professional branding, networking and any other concerns they may have about their job search journey.

At times, I also provide emotional support by being a cheerleader and lending a listening ear to clients who may be adversely affected by the anxieties associated with searching for a job.

Q: How much does a career coach typically earn?

A: Based on data on the career site Glassdoor, salaries for career coaches in the market are about $60,000 a year on average.

Q: Why did you pursue this career?

A: Before working as a career coach, I was a counsellor working with terminally ill patients and their families. I found the helping profession to be very inspiring as I could directly provide meaningful and effective support to someone who is in need of assistance.

After working in a hospice for nearly seven years, I felt that while I was still passionate to continue in the profession, I would like to explore opportunities to work elsewhere and that was when I chanced upon the opportunity to join WSG as a career coach.

Q: What is your educational background and how have you upgraded your skills along the way?

A: I have a diploma in counselling and a bachelor's degree in counselling and community studies.

Since joining WSG, I have pursued career coaching-related courses and attained my Advanced Certificate in Career Development Facilitation, which is a professional qualification, in 2016.

We have a team at WSG that looks specifically at the development of coaches to ensure our knowledge and skills are current. We even tie up with established organisations, both locally and internationally, to exchange best practices such as career coaching methodologies and assessment tools.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you've faced in getting to this point in your career? How did you overcome them?

A: As the profiles of clients are very diverse and they have various expectations, I'm always confronted with the challenge of how to effectively engage and customise my interventions to meet their different needs. This bothered me a lot initially as it was a challenge obtaining clients' confidence and trust.

Over time, with the support of my peers and supervisor, I have learnt to adopt and apply different methodologies and techniques to build rapport in connecting with my clients and to manage their expectations realistically.

For example, one client came to us with no career direction or understanding of the employment landscape. She was facing other life challenges and teared up uncontrollably during the first session.

I realised we needed to address her immediate concerns before tackling her employment needs, so I connected her with our colleagues at other relevant agencies who could provide additional support. She was able to address her emotional stressors and we had a more meaningful and effective discussion thereafter.

Q: What are the best and worst parts of the job?

A: The best part of the job is being able to impact a client's life positively and be of immense use to them in their time of need. When we support a client successfully, it's not only them alone that we're impacting positively but also their immediate families and loved ones who may be depending on the client being gainfully employed.

The intangible rewards in this profession sometimes come in the form of unspoken appreciation from your client. I had a client who returned to our centre to share with us some bread which he baked after completing his baking course. Many of them never forget you and will continue to stay in touch even after having landed the job they want. Many also pay it forward by sharing job opportunities for us to share with our current clients.

The worst part of the job is that you may get emotionally burdened by the challenges faced by your client. It's therefore important that we practise self-care to ensure our well-being is not affected. As career coaches, we have to be physically and mentally prepared before we can support our clients effectively.

Q: What are your tips for people who want to start or grow their careers in this field?

A: It is important to have the passion to help others in need especially in a front-line setting and also a strong interest in the employment landscape. You can learn and grow new skills to fit into the role, but passion is something that comes from within us.

Though this profession is a very fulfilling one, it can also be emotionally challenging for some. Know what the job entails by researching it and talking to people in the field.

It is critical to embrace the good, bad and ugly associated with every job for us to be successful. Instead of it being a job, it can then evolve into a meaningful career that excites us constantly, where we can be proud of our efforts.

Lending a helping hand

About the industry

Career practitioners work in both the public and private sectors, providing education and career guidance, and helping in managing career transitions.

They could be working in schools, institutes of higher learning, employment agencies, private educational institutions or firms that emphasise career development, for example.

They could also work in career centres run by Workforce Singapore (WSG), the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and private companies.

As at 2018, there were about 150 career coaches from WSG and e2i. There were also more than 90 education and career guidance counsellors in secondary schools, junior colleges and post-secondary educational institutions.

How to build your skills in the sector

• Career Advisory Programme: Introductory course for professionals who want to provide basic education and career advice in a secondary role, on top of their primary role at work. The course is a combination of self-paced e-learning and a one-day facilitated session conducted online.

• Career Facilitation Programme: Advanced course for full-time career practitioners who provide education and career guidance as their primary role. The course is a combination of self-paced e-learning and eight days of facilitated sessions online.

• Career Supervision Programme: Advanced course for experienced career practitioners who are in a supervisory role. The course is a combination of self-paced e-learning and three days of facilitated sessions online.

Those who have successfully completed the courses and have sufficient hours of practice with real clients may apply for one or more of three credentials under the WSG Career Development Framework: Certified Career Advisor, Certified Career Practitioner and Certified Career Clinical Supervisor.

All three courses also have an assessment-only pathway for those who wish to attempt the assessment without going through the training, based on their prior learning and work experience.

Source: Workforce Singapore