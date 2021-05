SINGAPORE - E-sports pro Stefan Chong had the enviable job of playing games for a living and even donned Team Singapore colours for the SEA Games in 2019, but he has just made a sea change to take up teamwork of a different kind.

Mr Chong, 26, a former professional player for Evos Esports, swopped his jersey for tech office attire in February after being appointed as the platform's business development lead in Singapore.