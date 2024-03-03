Me and My Money: She faces up to acne by spending 8 years developing skincare products to fight it

SINGAPORE - Like many others who suffer from acne, it was a struggle for Ms Jasmine Kang, who grappled with issues like low self-esteem. But unlike them, she made it her business to tackle the condition, spending a total of eight years developing skincare products that work for her.

She turned the products into a business, starting Skinlycious in 2013, which has helped her and others in the same boat since.

Ms Kang, 41, who holds a degree in biomedical science from the National University of Singapore, traces the seeds of her enterprise to 2011, when she was a “trailing spouse” in Jakarta with her husband.

She had always been plagued with acne and breakouts, and wanted to launch a skincare line that would work for her type of skin issues.

The research and development began in 2012, and work on reformulating her products went on until 2020, when she launched her current batch.

Her foray into business has not been without challenges.

In 2008, she was a part-time belly dancer when she spotted what she thought was a winning idea: providing custom-made costumes for the dancers.

She knew how expensive the costumes were, and wanted to offer a better service for belly dancers by using technology to allow them to mix and match different components, so that they could visualise how the costume would eventually look like.

The business, which she started in 2010, lasted a year and a half. She lost all her savings.

Ms Kang said the business was too labour-intensive, and she also had to teach each staff member how to sew and bead.

“It was really hard. The lesson learnt here is not to do a business that is handicraft-based. It’s not very scalable, and it’s hard to sustain as labour cost is ever-increasing,” she said.

Her skincare business, too, suffered a setback in 2021, when she tried to enter the China market but failed after a year, due to unfamiliarity with the ways of doing business there and the numerous Covid-19 lockdowns.

Her focus now is on the American and Singapore markets.

“We have doubled our annual revenue in Singapore, and we are growing in the United States. I’m optimistic Skinlycious will give me multiples of my returns,” she said.

Ms Kang and her husband, a 43-year-old professional, have two children – a son, 10, and a daughter, five.

Q: What is in your personal portfolio?

A: My assets are mostly in Skinlycious now. But previously, I held investments in DBS Bank, Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Exchange.

In early January, I reinvested a small amount into cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Solana. My portfolio is up 35 per cent now.

I am also looking at some tokens in the artificial intelligence space, but am just monitoring it at the moment. I am glad that I didn’t buy into the non-fungible tokens (NFT) hype previously. NFTs are just dead now.

I favour blue chips and established coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, you have got to time the market to enter.

I’m more of a value investor who looks to the long term. I used to do dollar-cost averaging when I was younger... and then I switched to value investing.

I enter the market when I feel the price is right. For example, I bought Singapore Airlines shares during the Covid-19 pandemic, as I had faith that travel would recover when the pandemic died down.

Another good buy I had was Ethereum when I saw Bitcoin moving up. When I cashed out after two years of holding it, I made five times on my investment.

I got into investing through the book Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter, which, as cliched as it sounds, got me to change my mindset. I used to think like “poor dad” – that I needed a good education and that a good corporate job would be good enough, but that changed after I read the book.

Q: What was your biggest investing mistake? Which was your best investment?

A: My biggest mistake was taking Skinlycious into the China market without doing enough homework. I didn’t research enough to understand the kind of marketing dollars that were needed.

For example, I didn’t know that one session of live streaming by a mid-tier live-streamer in China talking about your product for three to five minutes would cost us $5,000 on top of a commission. There were no sales at all, and that’s $5,000 gone in five minutes.

We were also very unlucky that China went into lockdown when I was launching my business there.

The lesson learnt is that I really need to do more in-depth research before committing to a new market.

My best investment is investing in business coaches and mentorship to hone my skills.

I had no prior background in business as I studied sciences in school and in university, so I was struggling until I hired a business coach. I learnt to understand and set up systems and processes.

This has given me so much more time and less stress. It made me happier and gave me the ability to grow the business at a faster pace.

Q: Describe your lifestyle.

A: I live in an HDB flat with my husband and two children, and drive a Toyota Sienta.

I don’t plan to retire, as I enjoy working on Skinlycious, especially seeing the transformation my customers have and the smile and confidence they gain back. It’s not work for me when I wake up excited about the day, doing what I like, feeling good.

I was actually very bored when I had not much mental stimulation after following my husband overseas. I knew then that retiring completely is not something I would want to do.

As a full-time hands-on mum prioritising my young kids, I work only about 20 hours a week in the business now.

Taking them to their enrichment classes, being their personal assistant in arranging their schedules, and teaching them take up a lot of my time.

I enjoy having the flexibility to spend time with my children now during their growing-up years.

As for how much I will need for retirement, I wouldn’t really worry about this now.

I’m going to grow Skinlycious such that the returns will allow me to be more comfortable in our lifestyle and hopefully eventually create generational wealth. The fundamental rule that I stand by is to always spend within my limits.

Growing up, I came from a middle-income family, but there were years when my mother would tell me there was not enough money.

I stopped taking pocket money from my parents in junior college and worked in many different jobs to fund my own allowance and tuition fees at the National University of Singapore.

I gave tuition, did banquet waitressing, door-to-door surveys and even sold computers. I also planned and accelerated my degree by cramming in more modules per semester, so I saved on paying one semester of tuition fees, and had a head start in looking for jobs.

Because of my growing-up years, I’m a saver and am careful in how I spend money.

But I also believe in making my money work for me. To get the first pot to invest, I had to save up, such that when the right time came, there was liquidity to invest.

Ms Kang’s top investing tips: