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March 2027 InvestMe event: Rich or Poor Mindset - Having the correct values can make you financially free 

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The ability to achieve financial freedom does not only depend on your income or savings, but having the correct attitude in planning for your future.

The ability to achieve financial freedom does not only depend on your income or savings, but having the correct attitude in planning for your future.

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When you see a social media post that someone has successfully used of the CPF to generate monthly retirement income of $5,000 every month, what is your immediate reaction? Do you think that the post is a ploy to boost CPF or do you dismiss it as an impossible task because it is something that only the rich can do.

But for you, such posts should make you curious because it pushes you to find out more, to see whether you can also achieve such results.

Just like how motivated employees win in life, the ability to achieve financial freedom does not only depend on your income or savings, but having the correct attitude in planning for your future.

There is no one-size fits all solution for money because our needs vary. So it is vital to understand your needs and then find ways to have enough savings, or better still, a continuous lifelong income.

You will need to have a positive, and yes, rich mindset. After all, you are your best investment.  

About the event

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2027, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Topic: Rich or Poor Mindset: A Candid Chat with ST Invest Editor
Speaker: Tan Ooi Boon, The Straits Times Invest Editor

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