Man maligned late mother to deny siblings share of her $3m house

Disputes over family assets are never pleasant, but few people would go as far as to make unreasonable claims on their dead parents’ assets.

In an ongoing dispute in Singapore, a man was said to have made such a claim on his late mother’s assets after she died without a will, leading a senior High Court judge to note that the son’s “greed knew no bounds”. So hell-bent was the man on taking over the assets that he began maligning the dead woman who had taken care of him and his six siblings after their father died at an early age.