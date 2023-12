Charity begins at home, as the adage goes, but a big gift to an endowment fund in Singapore that involved a house and a contested will turns that notion on its head.

It should all have been straightforward: An anonymous donor who died in 2018 stated in his will that his house in a prime estate would go to a charity of his choice – the National University Hospital Endowment Fund. The house is estimated to be worth about $8 million based on similar homes that are on sale in the estate.