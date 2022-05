Q: A Citi report in March called "Metaverse and Money; decrypting the future" estimates that the metaverse could be worth anything between US$8 trillion and US$13 trillion (S$18 trillion), with as many as five billion users by 2030. What are the opportunities to make money in the metaverse economy?

Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash conjures up a vision of a "computer-generated universe" which is called "the Metaverse".