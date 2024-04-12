Loan investors are betting on rates to stay high longer

Investors are pouring money into US leveraged loan funds, fuelling some of the biggest gains in credit markets this year, in a high-conviction bet that rates will be slow to fall and junk-rated corporate America will withstand the pressure of elevated borrowing costs.

Leveraged loans have gained 2.52 per cent this year, outpacing junk bonds and investment-grade corporate debt as investors flocked to the sector. The Invesco Senior Loan ETF, the largest passive floating-rate vehicle backed by risky debt, had US$2.6 billion (S$3.5 billion) of inflows in the past five months alone, the longest streak since at least 2019.