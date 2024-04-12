Loan investors are betting on rates to stay high longer

Continued signs of US economic resilience have led economists to scale back the timing and extent of any rate cuts. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Investors are pouring money into US leveraged loan funds, fuelling some of the biggest gains in credit markets this year, in a high-conviction bet that rates will be slow to fall and junk-rated corporate America will withstand the pressure of elevated borrowing costs.

Leveraged loans have gained 2.52 per cent this year, outpacing junk bonds and investment-grade corporate debt as investors flocked to the sector. The Invesco Senior Loan ETF, the largest passive floating-rate vehicle backed by risky debt, had US$2.6 billion (S$3.5 billion) of inflows in the past five months alone, the longest streak since at least 2019. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top