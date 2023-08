Not everyone looks forward to reaching a ripe old age which comes with aches, pains and the like, but some consolation may lie in the investment opportunities from a growing greying population.

Actor Brad Pitt is touching 60 (imagine!) but looks years younger. If the glossy appearance of K-pop stars is more your thing, beauty will be another growth area as consumers aim to find the fountain of eternal youth through anti-ageing creams, moisturisers and serums.