Legacy planning and what not to do

Q: What are the issues to consider if I intend to leave money to the younger generation?
Boston Consulting Group’s 2023 Global Wealth Report estimates that personal financial assets in Asia (excluding Japan) will rise by an average of 7.8 per cent annually over the next five years, well above the 5.3 per cent global average.
With more wealth on hand, legacy planning becomes more important. Here are 10 things to think about:
Do not overlook the impact of the ABSD (additional buyer’s stamp duty) when making a will
ABSD was first imposed on certain categories of residential property purchases in 2011. The chief executive of advisory firm SingCapital, Mr Alfred Chia, notes that many people overlook this aspect when they decide on the assets to pass to their children.
He cites a parent who had two properties that she wanted to leave equally to her four children. Each child would get 25 per cent of each property.
“Given our current tax regime, with ABSD and seller’s stamp duty (SSD), while her intentions were good, she burdened her children with tax issues,” says Mr Chia.
These taxes are not payable on death, but they may kick in when the children undertake any property transactions. Beneficiaries who want to sell their stake may incur SSD depending on when the deceased bought the property. If a beneficiary wants to buy an additional property, he or she will have to pay ABSD, added Mr Chia.
How could the will have been better structured? Mr Chia says there is no easy answer and parents have to put in time and effort to resolve these issues.
Don’t forget mortgage insurance
Mr Chia also cites the case of a businessman who died in his 60s, leaving behind several properties including one that had a large outstanding loan.
However, his homemaker wife and son who had just started working did not meet the income requirements under the total debt servicing ratio framework.
Mr Chia suggests that a neat solution would have been for the businessman to have taken out insurance on the home loan, to ensure that it would be fully paid up should he die prematurely.
Set up a standby trust for non-working spouses, elderly parents or those with special needs
Mr Chia says standby trusts are not widely employed, but they may be useful given our ageing population and to cater for children with special needs.
Take a couple who want to make provision for their special needs daughter who is likely to outlive them.
Assume they take out a loan to buy an investment property. There is a clause in the will for a standby trust that will spring into action once the parents die. The property’s ownership will transfer to the trust. The trustee will handle the rental income and look after the daughter’s affairs.
Note that the parents should also take out mortgage insurance to ensure the loan is paid up if they die earlier.
The standby trust does not incur costs but, once it kicks in, there will be the usual trustee expenses. Mr Chia recommends parents use a professional trustee company for peace of mind.
Start by defining your legacy; communicate and review regularly
Start planning early on.
You will have to ask some tough questions such as, “Is it just financial security for our loved ones or do we also want to make an impact in areas that we’re passionate about?”, says Prudential Singapore chief customer officer Goh Theng Kiat.
Prudential Singapore offers financial planning, including legacy planning services, to high net worth individuals.
Whether the children are already financially secure or are young and need financial support are factors that will also determine who the beneficiaries should be, how much should be allocated to each area, and how it should be distributed.
A comprehensive fact-finding process is required, adds Mr Goh. There must be sufficient funds to meet your own retirement needs as well as to cater for what you plan to leave for the next generation, whether for family members or a charity.
It is important to take stock of everything that you own, whether it is insurance policies, bank accounts, investments, property and businesses, as well as your debts, noted Mr Goh.
It is also important to communicate the legacy plan to avoid confusion or conflict, he advises.
He adds that legacy plans should be reviewed and updated periodically as life circumstances, family dynamics and assets change. This ensures that the legacy plan reflects your current needs and wishes.
What about passing a substantial amount of wealth to children early on?
Mr Dickson Pek, PhillipCapital’s financial services associate director, encountered a couple in their 60s who gave away a large proportion of their wealth to their three children who were, at that point, in their late 30s and early 40s.
“In the Asian context, 60-plus is still young, so giving away their wealth while they still have another 20 years of lifespan was surprising to me,” Mr Pek said.
But as an adviser, he says that he tries to understand what motivates people.
The couple felt that they did not want to wait until their 90s, when their children would be in their 60s or even 70s before distributing the wealth. They did not need so much money to live on and felt that the children needed it more than they did as there were grandchildren.
The funds could give the adult children the chance to clear any debts they might have and get a head start on financial planning.
Mr Pek added that the couple felt that the children were sensible and mature enough to handle the funds, and would not splurge it all in one go.
On balance, he felt that this was a safe enough decision as the couple still kept a primary residence for themselves and had set aside sufficient savings for their daily needs.
Don’t count your chickens before they are hatched
But do not assume every parent will act likewise. With greater life expectancy, it is possible that your parents may be stretched financially after they retire.
Instead of parents who help children financially, there are children who help their parents with CPF top-ups, for example. Mr Pek points out that adult children often give their parents a monthly allowance and chip in to pay for their health insurance plans.
Start to invest
Regardless of whether there will be a legacy for you, it is important to invest.
For those with free cash, diversify investment portfolios across different asset classes, risk levels, and geographical regions to offset risk. Enhance long-term returns by looking at new investments if there is sufficient investment knowledge, Mr Pek adds.
Consider doing an allocation based on your investment goals and time horizon, and approach an investment professional if you need more help.
Keep yourself updated on financial markets, economic trends and investment opportunities. Continuously educate yourself on personal finance topics, investment strategies and financial planning, he says.
Rein in expenses
Mr Pek suggests adopting the usual budgeting rule of thumb of 50:30:20. This means 50 per cent of your income goes to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings.
Another word of advice: Prioritise those liabilities that come with the highest interest rate and focus on paying that down.
Avoid rolling over credit card debt as far as possible. With interest rates easily at 26 per cent or more, the outstanding amount quickly rises if you keep rolling over the sum.
Younger couples too may have found that their mortgage payments have gone up as interest rates have risen. Although the higher payments may be met from CPF funds, it means there is less money for their retirement.
Mr Pek says: “What I’ve found is that some of these couples may find themselves quite stretched. They are also at the stage where they are starting a family.”
If the breadwinner at this point develops a critical illness, the household budget will become quite stretched.
Apart from ensuring that there is sufficient critical illness coverage, also aim to reduce discretionary spending and increase the proportion that goes to savings, Mr Pek advises.
Insurance is increasingly popular as a wealth management tool
Mr Ray Ang, Singapore CEO for Grandtag Financial Consultancy, which provides wealth preservation and legacy planning services to affluent individuals, notes that insurance policies are increasingly used as a financial management tool, not only for mitigating risks but also for wealth accumulation and intergenerational wealth transfer.
One example is a life insurance plan with a policy term of 300 years. Such a policy has intergenerational wealth transfer in mind and can be useful for those who want to explore very long-term wealth planning for their future generations.
This plan not only targets the very wealthy, but is also designed to suit mass-affluent clients who plan to provide beyond their children’s generation.
But Mr Ang says that clients need to go beyond accumulating “products” and put in place a comprehensive legacy plan that will be activated when a trigger event occurs, such as incapacity or death.
In any case, he stresses that putting in place a lasting power of attorney and drawing up a will are important for everyone.
These provide a seamless transition of decision-making authority and asset management while protecting the interests of the individual and his family, he adds.
Nominate beneficiaries in your insurance policy
There are several ways for people to pass on their wealth to their children. The approach depends on the size and type of assets, family dynamics and how the person intends their wealth to be used.
One example is to nominate children as beneficiaries for their insurance policies that have death benefits.
Prudential Singapore has become the first insurer here to roll out an online nomination of beneficiaries service using Sign with Singpass, which makes it easy and more convenient for policyholders to nominate their beneficiaries.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced in 2023 that insurance policy owners will have online options to nominate their beneficiaries. The law was changed to enable this from Jan 2, 2024.
Note that Prudential’s online nomination of beneficiaries service is available only for revocable nominations. Revocable nominations allow the policyholder to change or revoke a nomination at any time without requiring consent from the nominee.
Prudential Singapore’s head of operations, Ms Lee Tsui Lin, provides the example of a customer who buys a policy with a $200,000 death benefit, and has done the nomination of beneficiary. On death, the named beneficiaries will get $200,000.
If the nomination of beneficiary process was not done, Ms Lee points out that Prudential Singapore may pay up to $150,000 to the proper claimants under the Insurance Act and any remaining amount will be paid to the administrator of the estate or executor upon receipt of letter of administration or probate.
It is important to ensure that your premiums are paid on time, so that the plan remains in force and its benefits apply.
Bottom line
Legacy planning can be an emotionally fraught journey. Starting early and better planning help avoid pitfalls that can cause problems for your loved ones even as they are grieving.