Legacy planning and what not to do

Q: What are the issues to consider if I intend to leave money to the younger generation?

Boston Consulting Group’s 2023 Global Wealth Report estimates that personal financial assets in Asia (excluding Japan) will rise by an average of 7.8 per cent annually over the next five years, well above the 5.3 per cent global average.

With more wealth on hand, legacy planning becomes more important. Here are 10 things to think about:

Do not overlook the impact of the ABSD (additional buyer’s stamp duty) when making a will

ABSD was first imposed on certain categories of residential property purchases in 2011. The chief executive of advisory firm SingCapital, Mr Alfred Chia, notes that many people overlook this aspect when they decide on the assets to pass to their children.

He cites a parent who had two properties that she wanted to leave equally to her four children. Each child would get 25 per cent of each property.

“Given our current tax regime, with ABSD and seller’s stamp duty (SSD), while her intentions were good, she burdened her children with tax issues,” says Mr Chia.

These taxes are not payable on death, but they may kick in when the children undertake any property transactions. Beneficiaries who want to sell their stake may incur SSD depending on when the deceased bought the property. If a beneficiary wants to buy an additional property, he or she will have to pay ABSD, added Mr Chia.

How could the will have been better structured? Mr Chia says there is no easy answer and parents have to put in time and effort to resolve these issues.

Don’t forget mortgage insurance

Mr Chia also cites the case of a businessman who died in his 60s, leaving behind several properties including one that had a large outstanding loan.

However, his homemaker wife and son who had just started working did not meet the income requirements under the total debt servicing ratio framework.

Mr Chia suggests that a neat solution would have been for the businessman to have taken out insurance on the home loan, to ensure that it would be fully paid up should he die prematurely.

Set up a standby trust for non-working spouses, elderly parents or those with special needs

Mr Chia says standby trusts are not widely employed, but they may be useful given our ageing population and to cater for children with special needs.

Take a couple who want to make provision for their special needs daughter who is likely to outlive them.

Assume they take out a loan to buy an investment property. There is a clause in the will for a standby trust that will spring into action once the parents die. The property’s ownership will transfer to the trust. The trustee will handle the rental income and look after the daughter’s affairs.

Note that the parents should also take out mortgage insurance to ensure the loan is paid up if they die earlier.

The standby trust does not incur costs but, once it kicks in, there will be the usual trustee expenses. Mr Chia recommends parents use a professional trustee company for peace of mind.