The death of a friend in 2014 was not just a stark reminder to Ms Vivian Leong Wan Yee that life is short, it also pushed her to start a new career that she had always wanted to try - nursing.

Her family had not wanted her to pursue nursing after her O levels as it was perceived back then as a "dirty job" dealing with other people's body waste and hygiene, so she worked as an engineer and then went into banking.