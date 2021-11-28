In Good Company

Kerry Mok's taking Sats beyond airports

The strategy to grow non-travel related businesses is paying off, with promising quarterly revenue

Sats’ incoming president and CEO Kerry Mok's deep experience in the supply chain could make him just the right executive for the challenges faced by the company.
Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Just when you think you are over the worst of one crisis, fresh challenges jump up to confront you.

Mr Kerry Mok, the incoming president and chief executive officer of airline ground handler and food service provider Sats, has never been one to allow a sense of victim-hood affect him, through the years he matured from an infantry platoon commander during national service to the start of his corporate life with Accenture, and onward to logistics firms DHL, Goodpack and YCH Group, from where he arrived at his current perch as head of the Sats food business.

