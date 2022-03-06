Keen on green investing? Here's how technology can help

Ms Cheryl Lim, 27, uses a canvas bag when she shops for groceries, recycles or donates her old clothing, and even has her own reusable cup designed specifically for bubble tea.

Like most of her values-driven millennial peers, she cares about the environment and actively takes steps to reduce her carbon footprint.

Yet the fintech executive, who already has three years of investment experience, shies away from sustainable investments – investments that incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Why?

“I do want to invest in companies that are green, but I’m sceptical about whether it actually helps the environment,” says Ms Lim.

She is unsure about just how “green” these investments truly are, especially as investors and regulators alike have sounded the alarm on “greenwashing” – where companies exaggerate their sustainable practices.

“I’ve read about cases where companies are just putting on a token show of ‘green practices’, and market themselves as eco-friendly, but they still carry out environmentally damaging practices. We don’t know about it until much later when they are exposed.”

“I can’t be sure that any company is really green, so I don’t really factor that into my investments,” she says.

She is not alone. According to UOB’s FinTech in ASEAN 2021 report, one in two respondents are aware of sustainable investments. But among those who are aware, almost half do not have any sustainability-focused assets.

Like Ms Lim, about 18 per cent of respondents feel that their investments would not make a difference to the environment.

Other reasons for shying away from green investment include being unable to find a suitable product to invest in, and the belief that the returns would be lower than other asset classes.