Singapore's reputation as a trusted hub for business and finance creates opportunities to work in the growing accountancy sector, with 6,000 to 7,000 jobs projected to be created by 2025.

This will add to the current workforce of more than 100,000, comprising about 20,000 employees in accounting firms and some 80,000 professionals working across all sectors in roles such as in-house accountants, internal auditors, risk managers and business valuers.