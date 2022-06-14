Job cuts in crypto led by volatility, lack of funding

SINGAPORE - The road ahead for cryptocurrency firms will be a bumpy one with more players likely to tighten their belts in the coming weeks following a spate of job cuts at big names like Coinbase, crypto.com and BlockFi.

On Tuesday (June 14), crypto exchange Coinbase told employees in an e-mail that it would cut about 18 per cent of full time jobs. It has about 5,000 staff.

Chief executive Brian Armstrong said the decision was due to "the broader market downturn" and because "we grew too quickly".

The layoffs come less than two weeks after Coinbase had announced a hiring freeze.

Crypto players based here said the current events were a correction, as many firms had aggressively expanded before macroeconomic conditions worsened.

They attributed the layoffs to market uncertainty, volatility and greater difficulty in securing additional funding.

The move at Coinbase followed crypto lending platform BlockFi's announcement on Monday that it would lower headcount by about 20 per cent, while digital currency exchange Crypto.com said last Friday it would axe about 260 employees or five per cent of its corporate workforce.

When asked, Crypto.com called the decision "difficult", and that the cuts were "targeted". It said: "We remain focused on investing resources into product and engineering capabilities to develop world-class products, as well as our strategic sports partnerships and believe they will continue to play a crucial role in our mission to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

Earlier this month, crypto exchange Gemini Trust said it planned to slash 10 per cent of its staff.

Tokenize Xchange's founder and chief executive Hong Qi Yu told The Straits Times venture capital firms will be more picky now "as the cheap money era no longer exists".

Liquidity in the tech sector has been drying up on the back of investor jitters in a global market rout coinciding with sharp interest rate hikes by major central banks to counter soaring inflation.

Mr Daiki Moriyama, director at Oasys, an eco-friendly blockchain built for gamers, said the digital asset market is now taking a cautious approach, pricing in the possibility that the current bearish sentiment will last a little longer.

What has not helped is that many players had grown rapidly the past couple of years and engaged in an intense war for talent, said Mr Chen Zhuling, chief executive and founder of blockchain fintech company RockX.

"This inevitably makes it more difficult when companies need to look at their bottomline and start laying off good people," he noted.

Bucking the trend, however, some crypto firms such as Tokenize and Binance continue to be on the lookout for talent.

Tokenize's Mr Hong said the company has "steady growth consistently and is comfortable to continue hiring". "In fact, we feel now that we will have the best talent pool supply in the market and we're quite excited at the hiring end."

Mr Moriyama noted that now is a good time for companies to reset and plan for the future, adding that Oasys "will continue to expand aggressively".

Last week, Binance chief executive Zhao Changpeng said at the Consensus 2022 conference, an annual industry conference in Texas, that the firm had the resources to accelerate hiring and focus on new acquisitions.

The digital asset market has been in a bloodbath in recent months, with total global market capitalisation or value falling under US$1 trillion on Monday. The woes extended to Tuesday, marking a far cry from its US$3.2 trillion peak in November.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular and valuable digital currency, was not spared, sinking to new 18-month lows on Tuesday. Popular digital currency ether also hit new lows on Tuesday, with other emerging market currenciesalso in the doldrums.

But players here believe the current woes in the digital asset space will pass.

Said RockX's Mr Chen: "As part of an emerging technology class, many blockchain-related businesses demonstrate highly cyclical traits - it starts with hype, followed by a large bubble and then doubts as the market recedes - repeating again and again every other year."

Ms Katherine Ng, head of Asia-Pacific marketing and operations at Tezos blockchain platform TZ APAC, said the slump now comes on the heels of staggering industry growth and might dampen sentiments about blockchain's potential.

But she noted that it is also during such a time that the industry will see an acceleration in innovation as competition intensifies.

The Asia Blockchain Association told ST that the current correction, though severe, is a timely wake up call for the industry to revert to its fundamentals.

"When businesses realise that crypto and blockchain can indeed unlock value for both substantive businesses and those who are left by the wayside by traditional platforms, that's when we will see a fundamental shift in perception and value," it said.

The association added that it is optimistic that the current bear market will give the industry time to reflect, improve infrastructure, as well as provide more upskilling opportunities for talent in Asia.