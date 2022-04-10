It's only human to fall for scams

(NYTIMES) - A glamorous crew of hucksters and con artists is taking over our screens. The broke "heiress" Anna Sorokin flounces through New York City, swindling the wealthy in Netflix's dramatisation Inventing Anna.

The playboy Shimon Hayut is accused of bilking vast sums from smitten women in Netflix's true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler. But for me, the scammers aren't the real story. It's not the beautiful people, the ruinously expensive clothes, the scandal and the money stolen or squandered. It's the scammed. The stooges, the marks, the bamboozled.