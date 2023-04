SINGAPORE - The taxman has launched an audit of property investors who have used a loophole “99-to-1” sales contract to dodge paying the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD).

The Straits Times has learnt that letters are being sent to some first-time buyers of private real estate to demand that they explain why they signed fresh agreements to sell just 1 per cent of the same properties to their relatives barely a week after exercising the purchase options.