Investors should tread cautiously for 2023 but look to materials, energy and consumer sectors for a lift

SINGAPORE – Investors will likely be going into the new year with portfolios dripping with red ink, while facing an uncertain outlook for the Singapore and global economies.

These volatile times mean everyone needs all the help they can get – a sentiment that underpinned the recent Market Outlook 2023 event organised by The Sunday Times and presented by HSBC.

Panellists discussed trends in interest rates, the market outlook for next year as well as the opportunities available in the market.

The panel, which was moderated by ST associate editor Lee Su Shyan, advocated a cautious approach but remained optimistic about certain sectors that had potential.

HSBC managing director Jeffrey Yap, the head of investments and wealth solutions for South-east Asia global private banking and wealth, favours the energy, materials and consumer sectors.

Companies in these segments can potentially benefit from the current levels of elevated inflation. If they are able to pass on the higher costs, they may even see an improvement in margins.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie favours some of the local companies that have benefited from Singapore’s position as an international trade hub. Other companies include the local banks that have done well in line with Singapore’s growth in the financial services sector.

ST Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon urged investors to be mindful of the rising interest rate environment and to set aside funds to pay off liabilities such as home loans, if possible.

He stressed the importance of having sufficient funds for a rainy day as well as the need for investors to keep up to date with the news. Being an informed investor can lead to better investment decisions, he noted.

Q: One of the key risks for investors is rising interest rates. What are your views on the US Federal Reserve’s next moves going into 2023?

Mr Yap: Why are prices rising? There are three components of cost, the cost of the raw material itself, the cost of the container to transport it and the cost of freight to bring it to the port. So raw material prices have gone up because of the demand supply shock. There is also the Russia-Ukraine situation that results in raw material prices being generally higher across the board. That has resulted in higher container costs and the supply chain shock has resulted in food prices being a lot higher. So all these contribute to the overall rise.

The Fed is still concerned with the inflationary pressures because of these three factors.

With this rise in inflation, for the Fed, the question is when they will stop hiking and at what level it will stop. The lesson the Fed took away from the 1980s is that if they pause too early, inflation may continue to rise and get out of hand.

So the Federal Reserve has that memory and will not repeat it. That’s essentially the main KPI. The main objective is to keep inflation intact.

Mr Howie: As of Nov 9, the peak rate for the Fed is seen to be between 5 to 5.25 per cent up to September next year. The outlook is highly fluid. The Fed chairman has maintained a hawkish tone and treasuries, currencies and stocks remain highly CPI-relevant data.