Investors betting on luxurious retirement homes

Investors are betting that in the coming years, affluent retirees will want to live in luxurious retirement homes PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
With more people living longer, it seems to make a lot of sense to start building more resort-like homes that come with good healthcare facilities for retirees who can afford to pay to live in comfort.

In London for instance, retirement housing is turning into an up-and-coming area of British real estate, with Goldman Sachs Group and a growing cohort of investors betting on demand for luxury in later life. The US bank is among the backers of Riverstone, a property firm that is building ten blocks of swanky apartments for older residents in London. Goldman Sachs plans to pour £3 billion (S$4.9 billion) over the next five years into the company, which has so far completed two projects in Kensington and Fulham. 

