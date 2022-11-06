Investors betting on luxurious retirement homes

With more people living longer, it seems to make a lot of sense to start building more resort-like homes that come with good healthcare facilities for retirees who can afford to pay to live in comfort.

In London for instance, retirement housing is turning into an up-and-coming area of British real estate, with Goldman Sachs Group and a growing cohort of investors betting on demand for luxury in later life. The US bank is among the backers of Riverstone, a property firm that is building ten blocks of swanky apartments for older residents in London. Goldman Sachs plans to pour £3 billion (S$4.9 billion) over the next five years into the company, which has so far completed two projects in Kensington and Fulham.