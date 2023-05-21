Investors are turning towards impact investing

Q: Wealthy investors and family offices are looking at impact investing. What is it, and can you make money from it?
A: Traditionally, wealthy investors would make money from investments on the one hand while donating on the other.
Q: Wealthy investors and family offices are looking at impact investing. What is it, and can you make money from it?
A: Traditionally, wealthy investors would make money from investments on the one hand while donating on the other.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.