Investing when a slowdown looms: Switch to defensive sectors, keep more cash

In The Money

This fortnightly column addresses readers’ investing issues.

Q: We seem to be heading into a slowdown, but some people say I should still keep on investing. Inflation is also high, so what can I do to make my portfolio more recession-proof?

— Keep more cash. Anything from 10 per cent in cash to around half of your portfolio in cash and/or bonds.

— Consider investment-grade bonds, which can provide a stream of passive income while you wait for the upturn in the market.

— Adjust your portfolio to focus on defensive sectors such as infrastructure.

Is investing in a slowdown different from investing when all the capital markets are going great guns? At this point, after the United States Federal Reserve started hiking rates in March and with no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine crisis, investors have turned battle-weary.

No more opportunistic buying during the dips as stock markets decline; investors now prefer to lick their wounds and remain on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to rise, which makes the likelihood of a slowdown even higher. In September, the World Bank released a study showing that, as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates in response to inflation, the world may edge towards a global recession in 2023. Unless supply disruptions and labour market pressures subside, even with the interest rate increases, global inflation could still remain elevated, at about 5 per cent in 2023.

Investors facing an environment with possibly slow or no growth coupled with higher inflation can prepare themselves in the following ways:

Keeping cash

OCBC’s head of wealth management Singapore, Ms Tan Siew Lee, says cash can be useful as “dry powder”, ready to be deployed if there are opportunities. At the same time, investors cannot keep too much, as inflation will erode the value of cash holdings.

“We suggest investors hold between 10 per cent and 15 per cent of their portfolio value in cash as they plan their investments during this uncertain time.”

For investors with a lower risk appetite, they can consider holding two-thirds of their portfolio in bonds, 15 per cent in cash and the remainder in equities, Ms Tan notes.

IG Asia market analyst Yeap Jun Rong adds: “Generally, a conservative portfolio could comprise around 20 per cent to 30 per cent equities, with the remaining in fixed income such as government bonds, or cash. It depends on one’s appetite for risks. A more balanced allocation could be 50-50.”

If you buy small-cap equities, then that will carry more risks than acquiring blue-chip stocks.

Play defensive by securing a regular income stream

Look at investing in good quality bonds. With central banks around the world focused on tackling inflation – the Fed raised rates again last Wednesday by 75 basis points – bond yields will rise in line and hence bond prices will get pushed down.

Despite lower bond prices, OCBC’s Ms Tan sees “good value in high quality, investment-grade bonds in developed markets”.

“Their higher investment quality points to a lower likelihood of default (that is, not repaying bond holders) and can provide investors with a stream of passive income while waiting for the economic cycle to improve,” she says.

As US interest rates seem likely to continue rising for most of 2023, if not throughout, with the higher rates crimping growth, one possible outcome – according to Franklin Templeton’s regional head of client investment solutions in Asia-Pacific Subash Pillai – is that there will be “a mild recession in the US”.

“We are not negative on equities, rather, we are positive on bonds. If you look at our Franklin Templeton Income Fund, then you’ll see that equities used to be about three-quarters of our holdings; we are now down to just below half, with the rest in bonds,” he says.

With Singapore’s latest core inflation figures for September hovering at 5.3 per cent, Mr Pillai points out that investors sitting on the sidelines of the markets and keeping their money in cash and/or short-term fixed deposits will still see the value of their cash eroded by inflation. Although equity prices have already fallen significantly, they may still have more way to go to find their floor, some time in 2023. At that point, it may present a good opportunity for investors to get back into equities.

Accordingly, Mr Pillai says, by “taking on some risk, investing in investment-grade bonds or a sensible diversified portfolio in this slow growth environment, investors can enjoy some income while maintaining their capital value”.

Retail investors who want to get into bonds will have to go via the bond fund route. They are usually not permitted to invest in corporate bonds unless they are an accredited investor and, in any case, they should also be mindful of concentration risks and not put all their funds into just one or two bonds.

Invest in defensive sectors

OCBC says “defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities will weather the current market turbulence better”.

Its reasoning is that infrastructure generates income via hard assets, and there are usually fewer viable alternatives. Power grids and cell towers also tend to be monopolistic, as there is often no alternative grid in the country. These hard assets are also likely to hold their value better in an inflationary environment.

Investing directly in infrastructure assets generally requires a large outlay, so one way for retail investors to access this sector will be to look at unit trusts, where the minimum sum can be as low as $1,000. This will also provide diversification protection, which is crucial as markets remain volatile.

Another option is to go into global multi-asset unit trusts that allocate partially to infrastructure assets to tap their growth, adds OCBC, but overall still give diversification.

IG’s Mr Yeap notes that the main defensive sectors are consumer staples, healthcare and utilities. Based on historical data from the last four recessions in the US, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors hold up well.

Potential winners

The recent broad market sell-offs have also pushed equity valuations to attractive levels, especially Chinese equities. This creates opportunities for bargain-hunting: Investors can consider using dollar-cost averaging to gradually build their holdings in quality companies that have lower debt (and are thus less affected by rising interest rates) and strong long-term growth prospects, notes OCBC’s Ms Tan. These companies could emerge as potential winners in the next market upswing.

IG’s Mr Yeap says blue-chip stocks can be an alternative. These would be companies in the various key indexes such as the S&P or the FTSE 100. They would be more resilient in a downturn, and would likely have sufficient cash to tide them over the rough times.

For example, during past recessions, the average share price performance of the local banks – DBS, UOB and OCBC – dropped around 20 per cent, but they posted double-digit gains once the recovery was under way.

Younger investors

OCBC says younger investors who have a longer investment time horizon can consider keeping about 10 per cent in cash and splitting the remainder of their portfolio equally between equities and bonds.

Keep an eye on personal finances

Do not forget to maintain emergency funds of at least six to 12 months of expenses, and sufficient insurance coverage.

Save where possible is the advice of the experts. OCBC’s Ms Tan advises to “pay down high-interest debt where possible, such as credit card bills and cash advance interest”.

“Or better yet, always pay off your credit card bills in full and not only the minimum sum,” she adds.

Look at the cashback rebates for credit cards and see where you can maximise such rebates. Other savvy ways of cutting down expenses would be to plan your shopping to reduce impulse purchases. Plan what you are going to buy at the supermarket and stick to your budget.

Another tip is to cut down on subscription services that you may not use regularly, including video streaming and mobile data subscription plans.

Bottom line

Get prepared before the slowdown hits in earnest. Review your portfolio and make sure you have sufficient cash. Then see where you can deploy it in relatively safe investments that provide a regular income stream. If there is still spare capacity, you can look at quality stocks.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you invested. If you are in doubt, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.