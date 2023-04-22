In The Money

Investing, the family office way

This regular column addresses readers’ investing issues.

PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Q: There has been a lot of talk lately about family offices. What do those based here invest in?

A: Family offices are part of the asset management industry, which is in itself a key component of Singapore’s financial sector.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top