Q: A Citi report in March called “Metaverse and Money; decrypting the future” estimates that the metaverse could be worth anything between US$8 trillion and US$13 trillion (S$18 trillion), with as many as five billion users by 2030. What are the opportunities to make money in the metaverse economy?

In Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, Alice follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and is transported to an alternate universe known as Wonderland.