Investing in Grab: 'It's about how CEO spoke to his mum'

Sometimes, the investment journey to creating a US$40 billion (S$53 billion) valuation company can begin with a missed opportunity to fund a US$100 billion firm when you could have got in at just 1/2,000th of that price.

In a sense, that is the background to Vertex Holdings' early investment in ride-hailing and delivery company Grab, South-east Asia's star Internet firm that got a nearly US$40 billion valuation when it merged in April with the special purpose acquisition vehicle Altimeter Growth Corp, with plans for a subsequent listing.