Investing in clean water for the future

Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water.

"Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," said Mr Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange traded funds at BlackRock.

He said it's hard to overstate the long-term risks tied to water scarcity, adding that "more severe and frequent droughts and floods across the globe have highlighted" how urgent the threat is. Britain's Victorian-era waterworks buckled under flood pressure in recent months, leaving the country to deal with sewage spewing into its clean water. In France, over 100 municipalities were without drinking water during the summer, leading the government to ban farmers from irrigating their crops.

In Central Europe, drought left the Danube and Rhine rivers almost un-navigable, while the Po in Italy dried up. In the United States, regional restrictions were enforced on the amount of water municipalities could pump, as water levels in key reservoirs dropped to record lows. And in states such as Mississippi, locals lost access to clean water altogether.

Scientists predict that extreme weather events behind such disruptions will become more frequent and intense.

"We need to mitigate those risks," Mr Moufti said. The BlackRock fund that he helped design - the iShares Global Water ETF - invests in everything from water utilities and pump makers to companies that improve water efficiency.

The top five holdings in the US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) exchange-traded fund include American Water Works, Xylem, Essential Utilities, Ferguson and Geberit. He said the fund reflects the growing concerns about water scarcity in the world's richest economies - and it's a danger that may not be fully priced into the market.

It's about "investing in water equipment like pumps, or improving piping to reduce water losses or enhancing waste water treatment", he said.

So far this year, the BlackRock ETF has dropped 28 per cent, slightly less than the S&P Global Water Net Total Return Index. The fund advanced at an annual rate of 8.3 per cent over the past 10 years.

"Thematic investment is long term, and the rationale behind setting up this fund is that we see it as a long-term structural growth opportunity," he said. "We have an increase in population and water demand, but limited resources. And positive developments on regulations and funding will continue to support this sector."

The Wall Street bank estimates that as much as US$900 billion of incremental spending may be required to address ageing US water pipes. About 16 per cent of the system is already at, or beyond, its average useful life of 75 to 100 years.

In Europe, at least €100 billion (S$139 billion) of investment is needed yearly to upgrade water supply and water treatment across European Union states, a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says.