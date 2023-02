It’s not quite the Jurassic Park yet but a biotechnology start-up that promises to resurrect woolly mammoths is now the first “de-extinction unicorn”, with a valuation said to be over a billion dollars before bringing back a single lost species.

Colossal Biosciences, the Dallas-based start-up, is making public a new round of investment that will help fund its effort to bring back perhaps the most famously extinct animal of them all – the dodo.