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July 18 InvestMe event: Invest to Live, Not Live to Invest

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From planning for long-term freedom to making smarter everyday choices, the session offers a framework on how to make money serve your life, not the other way around.

From planning for long-term freedom to making smarter everyday choices, the session offers a framework on how to make money serve your life, not the other way around.

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Tan Ooi Boon

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In this special session, we discuss wealth beyond markets and returns.

In an era of constant geopolitical noise, our panel explores how you can build financial security while prioritising wellbeing and the life you want to lead.

From planning for long-term freedom to making smarter everyday choices, the session offers a framework on how to make money serve your life, not the other way around. 

About the event

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm
Topic: Invest to Live, Not Live to Invest
Speaker: Senior Business Correspondent Angela Tan, SingCapital Chief Executive Alfred Chia and Dr David Teo, senior consutalnt psychiatrist

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