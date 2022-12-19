Invest Talk Podcast: Tips on legacy planning and setting up trusts

There are issues such as tax as well as how to structure the income payouts so that the beneficiaries cannot spend all the money in one go. Trusts are a structure where you can leave your instructions and they will be carried out.

Su Shyan hosts her expert guest Mr Lee Chiwi, chief executive at PreceptsGroup International.

2:00 What’s important as you start on estate planning

5:10 Why and how a trust can come in useful for very young beneficiaries

6:11 With more Singaporeans leaving larger amounts in their CPF accounts upon their demise, why it may make sense to do a nomination of CPF funds into a simple trust to avoid issues

8:06 How taxes may be an issue when it comes to estate planning; example of a beneficiary becoming a newly-wed and looking to buy his first home

10:30 Trusts for special needs individuals

