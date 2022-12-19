Invest Talk Podcast: Tips on legacy planning and setting up trusts

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
Host Lee Su Shyan - associate editor at The Straits Times - offers you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money. In this episode, find out what to take into consideration as you manage the funds that you are passing onto the next generation.
There are issues such as tax as well as how to structure the income payouts so that the beneficiaries cannot spend all the money in one go. Trusts are a structure where you can leave your instructions and they will be carried out.
Su Shyan hosts her expert guest Mr Lee Chiwi, chief executive at PreceptsGroup International.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:00 What’s important as you start on estate planning
5:10 Why and how a trust can come in useful for very young beneficiaries
6:11 With more Singaporeans leaving larger amounts in their CPF accounts upon their demise, why it may make sense to do a nomination of CPF funds into a simple trust to avoid issues
8:06 How taxes may be an issue when it comes to estate planning; example of a beneficiary becoming a newly-wed and looking to buy his first home
10:30 Trusts for special needs individuals
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
