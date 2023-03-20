Invest Talk Podcast: Stability, growth in Singapore and regional markets amid global uncertainties

In this episode, he hosts Thilan Wickramasinghe - regional research director at Maybank - discuss interest rates, inflation, recession, and its impact on financial markets, and in particular, risk assets such as stocks.

They focus on the region, and in particular the Singapore stock market, to see where the threats and opportunities lie, and how investors should position themselves amid current volatile and uncertain macro and micro conditions.

In particular, they discuss why South-east Asia may outperform other regional markets in the medium term.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:40 Why there is a crisis in confidence all round?

7:10 Why volatility presents threats and good opportunities at the same time; how to position yourself

9:43 Why Singapore has been rated as one of Asia’s best markets in dividend yields

14:10 Top stock picks for Singapore and around the region

15:38 Wrap-up of key themes to remember from expert analysis

Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.