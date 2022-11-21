Invest Talk Podcast: Listen to our 5-tip action plan in face of interest rate hikes and looming recession

In this episode, Ven speaks with Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, about how the US Federal Reserve has just hiked up its key short term rate by another 75 basis points, the 6th consecutive hike this year and 4th consecutive 75 bps hike.

There is widespread expectation of an economic slowdown and even a recession next year. They discuss how things can pan out and how young adults can cushion themselves against the worst effects of a recession.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:37 What is the Fed rate hike, and why is the US Federal Reserve raising rates?

5:23 Impact of rate hikes on countries such as Singapore

7:29 Mr Menon’s 5-tip action plan for young investors: Safe product types to invest in, speak to your bank, budget for what you need, set aside 12 months of funds in case you lose your job in a recession

9:15 5th tip: For long-term investing, why you should monitor the technology and ESG sectors, and healthcare and utilities, and financial sector

10:05 What will be the catalyst for a sustained market rebound?

Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.