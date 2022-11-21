Invest Talk Podcast: Listen to our 5-tip action plan in face of interest rate hikes and looming recession

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
Host Ven Sreenivasan - associate editor at The Straits Times - offers you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Ven speaks with Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, about how the US Federal Reserve has just hiked up its key short term rate by another 75 basis points, the 6th consecutive hike this year and 4th consecutive 75 bps hike.
There is widespread expectation of an economic slowdown and even a recession next year. They discuss how things can pan out and how young adults can cushion themselves against the worst effects of a recession.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:37 What is the Fed rate hike, and why is the US Federal Reserve raising rates?
5:23 Impact of rate hikes on countries such as Singapore
7:29 Mr Menon’s 5-tip action plan for young investors: Safe product types to invest in, speak to your bank, budget for what you need, set aside 12 months of funds in case you lose your job in a recession
9:15 5th tip: For long-term investing, why you should monitor the technology and ESG sectors, and healthcare and utilities, and financial sector
10:05 What will be the catalyst for a sustained market rebound?
Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
