Invest or stay on the sidelines? Fund managers give their take

Fund managers offer some invaluable insights on US Federal Reserve rate hikes and how geopolitical pressures are changing the investment landscape.
Mr Terence Wong, is chief executive and founder of Azure Capital, which manages funds that invest in private debt, equities and special purpose acquisition companies or Spacs. He is positive about prospects for the Singapore stock market.
Opportunities
With valuations at less than 12 times earnings, the Singapore market can still be considered attractive. While geopolitics has dampened sentiment, the worst seems to be over. With China’s reopening, this offers many opportunities for investors.
Changi Airport passenger traffic has recovered to around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. If Chinese tourists return in large numbers – they formed the largest proportion of tourist arrivals to Singapore in 2019 – it’s possible we could see even higher numbers than before Covid-19 hit.
Overall, our Singapore market still offers opportunities as a value play. When tech stocks plummeted in 2022, the market here was stable as our tech stocks are mostly in the manufacturing sector.
Pay attention to:
Investors have to look out for interest rates, which have been favourable to banks so far this year.
The biggest part of the increases is over now and people are less worried about inflation. However, one concern is that inflation could become sticky. If you look back to the 1960s and 1970s when inflation started to be high, expectations of inflation also became high.
Employment was very tight as well, so we could still have some tough times ahead.
Also pay attention to corporate earnings. Late last year, we were talking Doomsday scenarios but that seems to have cleared up. While there is still talk of recession, those Singapore companies that have reported results have seen decent growth so far.
However, if margins shrink, this may affect corporate earnings. We will have to pay attention to this first quarter’s earnings, going into the second quarter as well.
Mr Gerard O’Reilly is co-CEO and chief investment officer of Dimensional Fund Advisors, which has been in Singapore since late 2012. He speaks about value investing and diversification.
Security prices are forward-looking and they are the best predictor of the future we have. When there is new information, prices reflect this, so as to keep expected stock returns positive for investors.
Geopolitical risks may have implications for the real economy but, overall, security prices are doing a good job of reflecting this information.
Still, when we look at historical data, markets are not a perfect predictor. There may be noise in the data. Changing expectations, new news, and previously unknown events and so on can all change prices. Day to day, prices can and do change in unpredictable ways.
There is volatility associated with investing and you can go through periods where returns are disappointing for longer than you had anticipated. At times, value stocks may underperform growth stocks. But there is no reason to react to every single piece of news.
When we look at the US stock market over the past 40 years, it has usually bottomed out long before the experts declare the economy is in recession. Markets have already priced that there might be a rate hike in June or July.
Opportunities
Given that, we see opportunities in global stocks, value stocks and stocks with higher profitability. We still believe in value investing and being broadly diversified. Over the past 2½ years, value stocks have largely outpaced growth stocks.
Pay attention to:
An inverted yield curve is saying that there aren’t higher returns for longer-duration bonds. So pay attention to forward rates. A global portfolio of bonds can ensure good diversification.
Mr Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank, is confident that Chinese equities will do well with the nation’s reopening.
The surprise decision by the Chinese government to reopen the economy last December after a long period of lockdown is a major tailwind for its economy and equity markets.
China’s reopening after three years of global isolation is one of the most important developments for investors this year.
While we are neutral on global equities overall, given the uncertain outlook for inflation and monetary policy in the developed markets, we are overweight on Chinese equities which will benefit from China’s renaissance.
Despite the strong rally over the past few months, Chinese equity indexes are still significantly below the February 2021 peak and valuations are not demanding.
This is especially since the earnings outlook is poised to improve, even as earnings forecasts in developed markets face the risk of more downgrades.
China’s economy looks set to do well as consumer confidence improves and factory activity and supply are restored. China is poised to be the only major economy in 2023 to post improved economic growth.
The economy grew by 3 per cent in 2022, and we expect growth to pick up sharply to 5.2 per cent this year, higher than the government’s target of 5 per cent.
Opportunities
Unlike developed markets in the United States and Europe, inflation remains relatively tame in China, and the country’s central bank is likely to be the only major central bank that will not increase interest rates this year.
More than that, the Chinese government has room for economic stimulus via fiscal and monetary policy, but we do not expect massive easing.
The overall tone at the recent National People’s Congress was supportive of the economy and seems constructive for Chinese equities.
Key positives from the congress include the supportive policy stance towards domestic consumption; and Internet and platform, real estate and digitalised economy-related industries such as telecommunications, automation and software.
Pay attention to:
There is more upside for Chinese equities, but the climb will not be linear. Investors must brace themselves for volatility, given policy and political uncertainties against the backdrop of US-China tension due to developments in Ukraine, Taiwan, and efforts by US politicians to curb China’s economic threat.
Investors should not get carried away by Chinese equities and over-invest just because things are looking more upbeat. It is important to manage exposure to Chinese equities with a diversified portfolio of multiple asset classes, including equities from other countries and regions.
Those looking to invest in Chinese equities must have a strong risk appetite, take a strategic medium-term view and be prepared to ride out short-term and intermittent market volatility.
Perhaps a more balanced way to invest in Chinese equities is through funds that offer a diversified exposure to stocks instead of buying into individual names. Spreading fresh investments gradually over time instead of timing the market may also be a prudent strategy.
For those looking to buy directly into China-related companies, the reopening of the economy could benefit consumption-related firms and industries.
Companies in the technology space like Internet and platform companies could also benefit from the pickup in consumption-led recovery and an easing of regulatory restrictions.
Greater travel should also bode well for travel- and leisure-related companies. Other longer-term investment themes aligned with government policy priorities include renewables, green infrastructure, electric vehicles and industrial automation.
Overall, despite the scope for intermittent consolidation after a sharp rally in recent months, undemanding valuations and positive fundamentals offer a constructive backdrop for Chinese equities in 2023.
Franklin Templeton Institute investment strategist Kim Catechis discusses the Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on geopolitics, inflation, debt, policymaking and investment returns.
Over the past 30 years, many countries with high debt burdens generated economic growth via exports in a free and open globalised world. That avenue seems to be closing now.
The focus on “friend-shoring” and on diversifying supply chains is evidence that companies are making a concerted effort to eliminate over-dependency, even as they stay clear of domestic political pressures from governments or from customers.
For an indebted middle- or low-income economy, the range of options appears to be shrinking. Low unit labour costs are not a big enough draw, nor the promise of multi-year tax breaks, for investment in manufacturing.
We believe the short-term struggle will be in balancing higher interest costs with the need to invest more in defence, in the transition to green energy, and in pro-growth policies.
At a time when interest rates are higher and availability of finance is more constrained, the challenge of recalibrating these supply chains becomes even more complex.
One set of winners is countries that can benefit from the recalibration of supply chains. They could be established, like Mexico, where unit labour costs are relatively low, the transport infrastructure is good and there is a sizeable pool of experienced workers as well as agile companies that can adapt quickly.
Another will be countries that have significant access to specific raw materials that are critical for semiconductors or electric vehicle batteries, and offer a stable base for manufacturing or processing.
Asean member Indonesia has the advantage of a significant consumer market. It has the fourth-biggest population in the world at 275 million. Furthermore, with 15- to 24-year-olds representing nearly 16 per cent of the population, there is a demographic dividend in place.
At the company and sector level, companies that can address shortcomings in specialist infrastructure will do well.
The construction of liquefied natural gas terminals and short-distance pipelines, and modernising of industrial machinery for energy efficiency are some examples.
Defence companies stand to benefit in the coming decade. For those involved in the military-industrial complex, the top priority will probably be to invest in capacity expansion, providing even more scope for revenue growth in the specialist engineering sub-sector.
Pay attention to:
We expect debt issuance to climb again this year, as governments seek to implement pro-growth policies and boost investment in defence, as well as deal with higher interest costs.
Currency weakness presents additional headwinds. Japan can sustain a debt-to-GDP ratio of 250 per cent, the United States could go to 150 per cent.
The key point here is that the high-income countries will be better able to deal with the service costs and continue to find a market for their issuance.
Nato membership is swelling, with neutral Sweden and Finland joining soon, and an energised political class is prioritising at least 2 per cent of GDP to be dedicated to defence.
This is not possible without issuing significant debt and, given the small production capacity in the military-industrial complex on both sides of the Atlantic, it is likely to be inflationary.
Add to this the turbo-charged drive to accelerate the green energy transition and the wave of industrial company capital expenditure to modernise industrial plants, and we see a series of inflationary waves coming over the next decade. What the markets will struggle with is volatility of inflation and, consequently, of interest rates.
The traditional sources of long-term savings might be squeezed or even reduced over time as the working populations in mostly high-income countries shrink and their social costs increase.
Opportunities
In the short term, it seems that asset prices have generally adjusted downwards, and there is optimism for economic growth.
Fixed income (such as bonds) is attractive again, but equity markets may have to temper earnings growth expectations, and inflation may remain higher than the traditional target of 2 per cent for several years.
Bottom line
Inflation and concerns over an economic slowdown have not gone away entirely, but the mood among fund managers is more upbeat now.
Investment involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns.
The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you invested.
If you are in doubt, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.