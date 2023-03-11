Invest or stay on the sidelines? Fund managers give their take

Fund managers offer some invaluable insights on US Federal Reserve rate hikes and how geopolitical pressures are changing the investment landscape.

Mr Terence Wong, is chief executive and founder of Azure Capital, which manages funds that invest in private debt, equities and special purpose acquisition companies or Spacs. He is positive about prospects for the Singapore stock market.

Opportunities

With valuations at less than 12 times earnings, the Singapore market can still be considered attractive. While geopolitics has dampened sentiment, the worst seems to be over. With China’s reopening, this offers many opportunities for investors.

Changi Airport passenger traffic has recovered to around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. If Chinese tourists return in large numbers – they formed the largest proportion of tourist arrivals to Singapore in 2019 – it’s possible we could see even higher numbers than before Covid-19 hit.

Overall, our Singapore market still offers opportunities as a value play. When tech stocks plummeted in 2022, the market here was stable as our tech stocks are mostly in the manufacturing sector.

Pay attention to:

Investors have to look out for interest rates, which have been favourable to banks so far this year.

The biggest part of the increases is over now and people are less worried about inflation. However, one concern is that inflation could become sticky. If you look back to the 1960s and 1970s when inflation started to be high, expectations of inflation also became high.

Employment was very tight as well, so we could still have some tough times ahead.

Also pay attention to corporate earnings. Late last year, we were talking Doomsday scenarios but that seems to have cleared up. While there is still talk of recession, those Singapore companies that have reported results have seen decent growth so far.

However, if margins shrink, this may affect corporate earnings. We will have to pay attention to this first quarter’s earnings, going into the second quarter as well.

Mr Gerard O’Reilly is co-CEO and chief investment officer of Dimensional Fund Advisors, which has been in Singapore since late 2012. He speaks about value investing and diversification.

Security prices are forward-looking and they are the best predictor of the future we have. When there is new information, prices reflect this, so as to keep expected stock returns positive for investors.

Geopolitical risks may have implications for the real economy but, overall, security prices are doing a good job of reflecting this information.

Still, when we look at historical data, markets are not a perfect predictor. There may be noise in the data. Changing expectations, new news, and previously unknown events and so on can all change prices. Day to day, prices can and do change in unpredictable ways.

There is volatility associated with investing and you can go through periods where returns are disappointing for longer than you had anticipated. At times, value stocks may underperform growth stocks. But there is no reason to react to every single piece of news.

When we look at the US stock market over the past 40 years, it has usually bottomed out long before the experts declare the economy is in recession. Markets have already priced that there might be a rate hike in June or July.

Opportunities

Given that, we see opportunities in global stocks, value stocks and stocks with higher profitability. We still believe in value investing and being broadly diversified. Over the past 2½ years, value stocks have largely outpaced growth stocks.

Pay attention to:

An inverted yield curve is saying that there aren’t higher returns for longer-duration bonds. So pay attention to forward rates. A global portfolio of bonds can ensure good diversification.